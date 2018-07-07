‘DA the only party that stands for all people’

The opposition leader was speaking his party's provincial council held in Centurion on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the party needs to find ways to attract black voters before next year's general elections.

The opposition leader was speaking his party's provincial council held in Centurion on Friday. Among the main issues discussed at the council were plans for campaigning in Gauteng.

Maimane has urged party members to remind voters why the DA should be the party of choice.

“We stand for a vision of individuals who can thrive and create a South Africa for all. That’s why the DA is a beautiful offer. It’s a beautiful offer because it’s the only party who stands for all the people.”

He has also called on those who do not make it into top position in the party to “take it on the chin” and rally behind those who are elected.

This meeting was the second of four provincial council sittings this year.

The outcome and recommendations of this council will inform the agenda of next week's federal council, which will be held in Johannesburg next week.

Key recommendations from this council were how to gear structures towards campaign mode, something Maimane says is of “paramount importance”.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)