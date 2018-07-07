‘DA the only party that stands for all people’
The opposition leader was speaking his party's provincial council held in Centurion on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the party needs to find ways to attract black voters before next year's general elections.
The opposition leader was speaking his party's provincial council held in Centurion on Friday. Among the main issues discussed at the council were plans for campaigning in Gauteng.
Maimane has urged party members to remind voters why the DA should be the party of choice.
“We stand for a vision of individuals who can thrive and create a South Africa for all. That’s why the DA is a beautiful offer. It’s a beautiful offer because it’s the only party who stands for all the people.”
He has also called on those who do not make it into top position in the party to “take it on the chin” and rally behind those who are elected.
This meeting was the second of four provincial council sittings this year.
The outcome and recommendations of this council will inform the agenda of next week's federal council, which will be held in Johannesburg next week.
Key recommendations from this council were how to gear structures towards campaign mode, something Maimane says is of “paramount importance”.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Parliament welcomes Ramaphosa's plans to ease petrol price hike burden
-
#ThumaMina: ANC calls for ‘active citizenship’ to alleviate SA's challenges
-
Ramaphosa assures Zulu king, tribal leaders on land issue
-
ANC’s regional conferences in Gauteng concludes this weekend
-
DA vows to ‘clean up’ Gauteng province if it wins 2019 vote
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.