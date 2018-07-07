Cape Town resident wants city to scrap R600,000 water bill

Marieke Norton says she's been trying to get the City to scrap her water bill of more than R600 000, which she believes is a result of an incorrect water reading done in March.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says account holders who are not pleased with their water bills need to provide evidence of undetected water leaks if they think this is the problem.

Yet another Cape Town resident has told Eyewitness News about a hefty water bill she believes is due to an incorrect water meter reading by a City official.

A few weeks ago, one De Tijger resident told Eyewitness News of her battle to get a R50 000 water bill scrapped after she discovered it was apparently due to an undetected leak on her property.

However, the City's head of water and sanitation Peter Flower says generally there are no problems with the City's water meters. Flower says if people have problems, they need to call into the City's water call centre to log the problem.

“The consumer has to give evidence through a report from a plumber that there was an undetectable leak that has been repaired and submit that information together with all the other details and then the city works through a process that way,” he says.

But not all residents feel this process works. Marieke Norton says she's been trying to get the City to scrap her water bill of more than R600 000, which she believes is a result of an incorrect water reading done in March.

“The problem is a city that does not and cannot communicate with people when they are directing queries at them. I’m not asking them to pop around and ask me how I’m doing, I’m asking them to respond to very specific questions that are posted in a variety of media over and over again,” Norton says.