Activists welcome sentence of man convicted for possession of child porn
James appeared in the George regional court yesterday where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
CAPE TOWN - Activists have welcomed the sentence handed down to Tyrone James who was found guilty of possession of child pornography.
He had amassed more than 50,000 images and videos of children.
Spokesperson for the group Women and Men Against Child Abuse, Joanne Barrett says the group is satisfied with the sentence, however, they really would’ve liked a 15-year sentence.
“One must remember this is not a victimless crime, these are children that have been raped, that have been sexually violated.”
Comments
