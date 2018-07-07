8 recovering in hospital after gas explosion at CT shopping centre
The explosion occurred on the first floor of the center at a restaurant on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - At least eight people are recovering in hospital following a gas explosion at Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town's city bowl.
The Western Cape Health Department says the victims are being treated at various medical facilities.
The Western Cape Health Department says the victims are being treated at various medical facilities.
Emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Daniels says the patients suffered first and second degree burns.
“There are eight patients in total and they were taken to various facilities, including New Somerset Hospital, Groote Schuur, Tygerberg and Mediclinic in Cape Town.”
WATCH: 5 people injured after gas explosion at CT restaurant
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
