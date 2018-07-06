'We are under no circumstances considering auctioning Madiba’s cell'
Robben Island Museum says the organisers of CEO SleepOut reached out to them earlier this year to host a July leg of the sleepout on the island.
CAPE TOWN – Robben Island Museum says under no circumstances will it consider an auction that allows people to sleep in Nelson Madiba's cell.
CEO SleepOut had recently launched an offer.
Robben Island Museum's Morongoa Ramaboa says the organisers of CEO SleepOut reached out to them earlier this year to host a July leg of the sleepout on the island and welcomed the request.
However, she says there was no agreement or discussion that it would be a sleepover in Nelson Mandela's cell.
“We strongly condemn the auction of offering the willing bidder the opportunity to sleep in Nelson Mandela’s cell on the island. We’re saddened that Nelson Mandela’s legacy is being exploited in this way. As the world heritage site, Robben Island is under no circumstances considering auctioning Madiba’s cell.”
