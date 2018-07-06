Victims of CT shopping centre gas explosion recovering in hospital

The Western Cape Health Department says a man and woman were transported to the hospital on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - At least two people are recovering in hospital following a gas explosion at Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town's City Bowl.

The Western Cape Health Department says a man and woman were transported to New Somerset Hospital emergency centre on Thursday.

The department's spokesperson Bianca Carls says the woman is in intensive care.

“After being stabilised, the male patient was transferred to Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital and the female patient is currently in the intensive care unit at New Samrat Hospital.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)