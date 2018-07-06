Victims of CT shopping centre gas explosion recovering in hospital
The Western Cape Health Department says a man and woman were transported to the hospital on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - At least two people are recovering in hospital following a gas explosion at Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town's City Bowl.
The Western Cape Health Department says a man and woman were transported to New Somerset Hospital emergency centre on Thursday.
The department's spokesperson Bianca Carls says the woman is in intensive care.
“After being stabilised, the male patient was transferred to Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital and the female patient is currently in the intensive care unit at New Samrat Hospital.”
WATCH: 5 people injured after gas explosion at CT restaurant
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Robbers escape with cash from Pick n Pay in CT
-
Does a warrant of arrest for Duduzane Zuma exist?
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.