Unions meet Eskom for third round of wage talks

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom and labour unions are meeting for the third round of wage negotiations on Friday morning in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

Eyewitness News understands workers have turned down Eskom’s offer of a 6.2% salary increase and are instead pushing for a figure around 9%. But that still has to be officially communicated to the power utility.

Unions took to the streets last month in response to Eskom’s initial position that there would be no increases this year as part of efforts to stabilise its finances.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says they will make their position known at a later stage.

“We’ll communicate formally to Eskom what our members’ response is to the wage proposal which was made. We’ll, after the meeting has been concluded, formally commutate to all media and to the public what the way forward is.”

National Union of Mineworkers’ Livhuwani Mammburu says: “We’re going to report to Eskom and then we’ll take it from there and we’ll see how Eskom is going to respond to what we’re going to report to them. It will depend on what Eskom will take from what we’re going to report back to them.”

Solidarity's Deon Reyneke says their members are currently meeting ahead of the talks.

“Any strike, any negativity on Eskom is a problem at this stage and on the country as a whole. We really hope that we can get to a settlement today.”