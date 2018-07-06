Third body found in Wellington
A newspaper reports the body was found on the Bakenhof Farm outside the Winelands District town on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN – It's believed the remains of a third Wellington serial killer victim has been discovered.
Die Burger newspaper reports the body was found on the Bakenhof Farm outside the Winelands District town on Thursday.
Johan Williams, accused of murdering Kuils River woman Chantell Matthysen, made his first court appearance earlier this week.
A third body has been found in the Wellington area and it’s unclear if detectives are trying to link the corpse to Williams. He was arrested for Matthysen’s murder.
Williams allegedly lured Matthysen to Wellington claiming to have organised a job for her as a packer at a wine farm where his wife worked.
She was last seen alive leaving her Kuils River home last month.
Detectives discovered the young mother's body at a Wellington farm on Monday.
Another alleged victim, Maria Isaacs' body was also found in the same area on Wednesday.
It's been reported police will amplify their search in the area.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
