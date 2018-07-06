Ramaphosa urged to join 100 Men March
The call was made by activist Yusuf Abramjee at the launch of the initiative at the GCIS offices in Pretoria on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to support the 100 Men March which is meant to help the fight against the abuse of women and children.
The call was made by activist Yusuf Abramjee at the launch of the initiative at the GCIS offices in Pretoria on Thursday.
Next Tuesday’s march will be lead under the theme “Change Begins With Me” and “I Can Motivate Others to end Violence".
Abramjee says they are hoping to see action from Ramaphosa.
“And I hope president Cyril Ramaphosa, who loves walking, will be joining this event on Tuesday to show his commitment as well. To support the stance that GCIS is taking on behalf of the government.”
#100MenMarch Let’s stand up and say NO to violence. @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia @DOJCD_ZA @CyrilRamaphosa @NamolaApp @SAPoliceService @SAgovnews pic.twitter.com/BHZf7lSf1Y— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 5, 2018
#100MenMarch Actor Mpumi Mpama reads the pledge. PP pic.twitter.com/gIkJDe7Odq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2018
Domestic violence won’t end until well-meaning men become part of the solution.#100MenMarch pic.twitter.com/BkV4xsnmxz— Jessica van Zyl (@Jessicavanzyl) July 5, 2018
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Malema: Pravin Gordhan is a control freak
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Malema supports King Zwelithini on land reform
-
Land reform: 'If Constitution is amended, admin processes have to be followed'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.