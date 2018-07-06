Ramaphosa urged to join 100 Men March

The call was made by activist Yusuf Abramjee at the launch of the initiative at the GCIS offices in Pretoria on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to support the 100 Men March which is meant to help the fight against the abuse of women and children.



Next Tuesday’s march will be lead under the theme “Change Begins With Me” and “I Can Motivate Others to end Violence".

Abramjee says they are hoping to see action from Ramaphosa.

“And I hope president Cyril Ramaphosa, who loves walking, will be joining this event on Tuesday to show his commitment as well. To support the stance that GCIS is taking on behalf of the government.”

