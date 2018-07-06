Property developer seeks court interdict against protesting Bo-Kaap residents
Blok Developers claim the protesters are intimidating workers and putting them in danger.
CAPE TOWN - A property developer wants the court to interdict Bo-Kaap residents from demonstrating near a construction site.
Blok Developers claim the protesters are intimidating workers and putting them in danger.
The Bo-Kaap Civic Association is opposing the development because it feels the building would destroy the historical feel of the Bo-Kaap.
Association secretary Jacqueline Poking says it will state its case in court, but she has explained that the development is not the only battle it's fighting.
“The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association and the community of Bo-Kaap have been protesting for months now, with regards to the care and rates in our area, how it’s affecting our community which is a poor community. People have lived for generation within their homes and they’re basically being taxed out of it.”
The interdict brought against our community for trying to protect our land. They have tried to bring the law against us but we will resist. We are appearing at the Cape High Court today at 9:30am in Court 19. Support the people of this city whose voices are silenced #Bokaap #Blok pic.twitter.com/6OIlCiFE3l— Bo-Kaap Rise! (@bokaaprise) July 6, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Robbers escape with cash from Pick n Pay in CT
-
Does a warrant of arrest for Duduzane Zuma exist?
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Eskom appoints Jan Oberholzer as COO
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.