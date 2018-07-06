Property developer seeks court interdict against protesting Bo-Kaap residents

Blok Developers claim the protesters are intimidating workers and putting them in danger.

CAPE TOWN - A property developer wants the court to interdict Bo-Kaap residents from demonstrating near a construction site.

Blok Developers claim the protesters are intimidating workers and putting them in danger.

The Bo-Kaap Civic Association is opposing the development because it feels the building would destroy the historical feel of the Bo-Kaap.

Association secretary Jacqueline Poking says it will state its case in court, but she has explained that the development is not the only battle it's fighting.

“The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association and the community of Bo-Kaap have been protesting for months now, with regards to the care and rates in our area, how it’s affecting our community which is a poor community. People have lived for generation within their homes and they’re basically being taxed out of it.”

The interdict brought against our community for trying to protect our land. They have tried to bring the law against us but we will resist. We are appearing at the Cape High Court today at 9:30am in Court 19. Support the people of this city whose voices are silenced #Bokaap #Blok pic.twitter.com/6OIlCiFE3l — Bo-Kaap Rise! (@bokaaprise) July 6, 2018

