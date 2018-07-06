Post Office says 6% hike a decent wage offer

The CWU’s Aubrey Tshabalala says their demand of a 12% wage hike remains on the table.

JOHANNESBURG - While unions in the communications sector have accused employers of undermining their members, the South African Post Office says it believes it’s put a decent offer on the negotiating table.

Thousands of workers, including those at Telkom, are on a nationwide strike over wages.

The Post Office is offering a 6% hike while the unions including the Communication Workers' Union (CWU), the Democratic Postal and Communications Union and Allied Workers Union of South Africa have rejected this offer.

The shutdown threatens the payment of social grants which is already under stress after many beneficiaries were left stranded and unable to access their money this week due to a systems malfunction.

The CWU’s Aubrey Tshabalala says their demand of a 12% wage hike remains on the table.

“Workers have been without a salary increase for the past two years and 2018 is their third year. So, we demand 12%.”

The Post Office’s group COO Lindiwe Kwele says their current offer is the best the company can do.

“It’s quite unfortunate, as I said to you this process is already underway. We feel that what we’ve offered is decent under the extreme liquidity challenges.”

