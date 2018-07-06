Post Office & Telkom employees down tools nationwide

Workers have embarked on complete shutdown countrywide from Friday over wage disputes.

JOHANNESBURG - Post Office and Telkom employees affiliated to three unions have downed tools across the country.

Workers have embarked on complete shutdown countrywide from Friday over wage disputes.

The unions involved in the industrial action include the Communication Workers Union (CWU), Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) and Democratic Postal and Communications Union (Depacu).

Unions say it's unacceptable that workers at the Post Office have received no salary increases for the past two years.

They're demanding a 12% wage increase across the board.

The CWU's Aubrey Tshabalala said: “It is a strike that’s unfolding today. There is a meeting taking place on Monday between ourselves and the employer. We hope that it will yield positive results. So far, the Post Office has given us 6%.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)