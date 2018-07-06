Post Office & Telkom employees down tools nationwide
Workers have embarked on complete shutdown countrywide from Friday over wage disputes.
JOHANNESBURG - Post Office and Telkom employees affiliated to three unions have downed tools across the country.
Workers have embarked on complete shutdown countrywide from Friday over wage disputes.
The unions involved in the industrial action include the Communication Workers Union (CWU), Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) and Democratic Postal and Communications Union (Depacu).
Unions say it's unacceptable that workers at the Post Office have received no salary increases for the past two years.
They're demanding a 12% wage increase across the board.
The CWU's Aubrey Tshabalala said: “It is a strike that’s unfolding today. There is a meeting taking place on Monday between ourselves and the employer. We hope that it will yield positive results. So far, the Post Office has given us 6%.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.