Police still looking for evidence in Manana assault case
Christine Wiro opened a common assault case against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana but withdrew it the next day telling Eyewitness News she feared for her life.
JOHANNESBURG - Exactly two months after African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana allegedly assaulted his former domestic worker Christine Wiro, the police are still investigating whether there is enough evidence against him.
Wiro opened a common assault case against Manana but withdrew it the next day, telling Eyewitness News she feared for her life.
She accused the former Deputy Higher Education Minister of pushing her down the stairs at this Fourways home in May and threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe; claims Manana has denied.
In May, a distraught Wiro broke down in an exclusive interview with EWN, claiming Manana followed her to her house in Pretoria and intimidated her to the point where she dropped the charges.
WATCH: Manana begged me to drop charges, says a former domestic worker
Two months later, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane says there is nothing unusual about an investigation taking this long.
“It depends on the complexity of the investigation that must be conducted. So, from time to time you will find matters like this one.”
Manana denied all the claims and said it was, in fact, Wiro who tried to extort R100,000 out of him.
Meanwhile, in a recording, Times LIVE claims Manana negotiated with the family to drop the charges.
However, the ANC MP says the facts are misrepresented by only an extract of that conversation being published.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
