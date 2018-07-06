Outa: Govt must do more to curb rising fuel prices

Over the last few months the fuel price has rocketed with government citing the exchange rate and oil prices.

CAPE TOWN - The Organistation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) believes the government must do more to curb the rising price of fuel.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said: “This is one of the soft targets that they have attacked all the time. And I think they have gone too far and they are going to have to pull back in increases. In fact, we are calling on the government to look at all those taxes and levies that have a detrimental impact on the economy.”

Since Wednesday, motorists have been paying between 23 cents and 26 cents more for a litre of petrol while diesel costs between 24 cents and 26 cents more per litre.

This is the second rise in the petrol price in two months, bringing the total cost to around R16 per litre.

