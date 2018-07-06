Outa: Govt must do more to curb rising fuel prices

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Outa: Govt must do more to curb rising fuel prices

Over the last few months the fuel price has rocketed with government citing the exchange rate and oil prices.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Organistation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) believes the government must do more to curb the rising price of fuel.

Over the last few months, the fuel price has rocketed with government citing the exchange rate and oil prices.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said: “This is one of the soft targets that they have attacked all the time. And I think they have gone too far and they are going to have to pull back in increases. In fact, we are calling on the government to look at all those taxes and levies that have a detrimental impact on the economy.”

Since Wednesday, motorists have been paying between 23 cents and 26 cents more for a litre of petrol while diesel costs between 24 cents and 26 cents more per litre.

This is the second rise in the petrol price in two months, bringing the total cost to around R16 per litre.

WATCH: Getting ready for price increases in July

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA