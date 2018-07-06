On a tight budget? EWN readers give their money-saving tips

EWN asked readers to tell us what they do to make sure they have extra Randelas in their pockets. These are their top tips.

JOHANNESBURG - Carrying lunch to work, closing DStv accounts and buying clothes using cash only. These are among the tips on tightening one's budget used by Eyewitness News readers.

July is National Savings Month; a time when consumers are encouraged to budget, budget, budget and do their best to save money. This call comes at a time when increases in petrol prices, food prices, public transport prices, VAT kick in with little salary increases to go with them.

EWN asked readers to tell us what they do to make sure they have extra Randelas in their pockets. These are their top tips.

EXPERT ADVICE

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Galileo Capital’s personal finance expert Warren Ingram, who gave some tips on saving.

Listen to the audio below for more.

LISTEN: 13 tips for saving hundreds (nay, thousands!) of rands each month