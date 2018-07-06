NW Health Dept administrator Hunter details turnaround strategy

Presenting a united front, Jeanette Hunter and Health MEC Magome Masike focused on inspiring confidence in the planned measures to address the administrative issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The administrator in the Department of Health has for the first time given details on its turnaround strategy after being placed under administration in April following several problems, including a protracted labour strike.

Jeanette Hunter made her presentation at the Provincial Health Consultative Forum gathering in Rustenburg on Friday afternoon.

#NorthWestHealth MEC Magome Masike highlights some of the problems identified, which will be addressed through the interventions. MS pic.twitter.com/OK27kb4trQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 6, 2018

Hunter summarised the key challenges identified since her arrival.

“[Firstly,]I’m going to put poor financial management and poor supply chain management as one. Secondly, poor people management. The protest that happened is a sign of people saying we’ve had enough of wanting to be good health workers under bad conditions.”

She says some interventions to address staff shortages have already been implemented, with over 200 critical posts due to be advertised this weekend.

