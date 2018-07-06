NUM confirms Eskom raised wage offer to 7%
Business
The NUM says unions are still deciding whether to accept the latest offer.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has confirmed Eskom has raised its wage offer to 7%.
It’s the second increased offer on Friday after the labour unions rejected the previous proposal of 6.2%.
Workers have been pushing for a figure of around 9%.
The NUM’s Livhuwani Mamburu says unions are still deciding whether to accept the latest offer.
“With the latest offer of 7%, we’re not going to consider year agreement. They want a multi-year agreement of three years, but we have not decided whether to accept or reject their offer.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
