Mkhize expected to start land talks today
Nomvula Mokonyane says the ministers will meet with traditional leaders as well as the Ingonyama Trust to discuss the proposed changes to the Constitution.
PRETORIA – Cabinet has established a team of ministers to engage with traditional leaders to allay their fears surrounding the proposed amendment to section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation.
Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane made the announcement at a post-Cabinet meeting briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.
The Economic Freedom Fighters and Contralesa also met on Thursday where the traditional leaders gave their support for the Constitution to be amended.
Mokonyane says the ministers will meet with traditional leaders as well as the Ingonyama Trust to discuss the proposed changes to the Constitution.
She stressed that the public hearings are not an expression of government’s position.
“These are initiatives of the parliamentary process. Government is committed to ensuring that we focus on what’s of primary importance, the disposition of the South Africans with regard to land ownership and the growing of the economy.”
Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to start the talks today.
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Malema: Pravin Gordhan is a control freak
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Malema supports King Zwelithini on land reform
-
Back to drawing board after unions reject Eskom’s 6.2% wage offer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.