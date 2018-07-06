Popular Topics
Mkhize expected to start land talks today

Nomvula Mokonyane says the ministers will meet with traditional leaders as well as the Ingonyama Trust to discuss the proposed changes to the Constitution.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: @NationalCoGTA/Twitter
51 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Cabinet has established a team of ministers to engage with traditional leaders to allay their fears surrounding the proposed amendment to section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation.

Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane made the announcement at a post-Cabinet meeting briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters and Contralesa also met on Thursday where the traditional leaders gave their support for the Constitution to be amended.

Mokonyane says the ministers will meet with traditional leaders as well as the Ingonyama Trust to discuss the proposed changes to the Constitution.

She stressed that the public hearings are not an expression of government’s position.

“These are initiatives of the parliamentary process. Government is committed to ensuring that we focus on what’s of primary importance, the disposition of the South Africans with regard to land ownership and the growing of the economy.”

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to start the talks today.

