Missing Persons Response unit launched in Mitchells Plain

CAPE TOWN – The Mitchells Plain Community Policing cluster has officially launched a Missing Persons Response unit for its seven stations.

The unit will be rolled out at all the stations in the cluster.

The cluster includes Mitchells Plain, Lentegeur, Strandfontein, Grassy Park, Lansdowne, Steenberg, Philippi and Athlone police stations.

More than a week ago, the body of Stacey Adams was found in a shallow grave next to a wendy house after she went missing.

Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs says following a meeting on Wednesday, 75 people have volunteered their services.

Isaacs says although stations, including Mitchells Plain, have their own units, these volunteers will have to be on standby 24 hours to assist other stations in searching for missing children.

“The recent incident has proven us very successful because purely we got the call at about 14h00. At 15h00 the deceased was found. And this speaks to the level of competency. There are skills, there’s quite a number of things we have achieved.”