Missing Persons Response unit launched in Mitchells Plain
Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs says following a meeting on Wednesday, 75 people have volunteered their services.
CAPE TOWN – The Mitchells Plain Community Policing cluster has officially launched a Missing Persons Response unit for its seven stations.
The unit will be rolled out at all the stations in the cluster.
The cluster includes Mitchells Plain, Lentegeur, Strandfontein, Grassy Park, Lansdowne, Steenberg, Philippi and Athlone police stations.
More than a week ago, the body of Stacey Adams was found in a shallow grave next to a wendy house after she went missing.
Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs says following a meeting on Wednesday, 75 people have volunteered their services.
Isaacs says although stations, including Mitchells Plain, have their own units, these volunteers will have to be on standby 24 hours to assist other stations in searching for missing children.
“The recent incident has proven us very successful because purely we got the call at about 14h00. At 15h00 the deceased was found. And this speaks to the level of competency. There are skills, there’s quite a number of things we have achieved.”
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Malema: Pravin Gordhan is a control freak
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Malema supports King Zwelithini on land reform
-
Land reform: 'If Constitution is amended, admin processes have to be followed'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.