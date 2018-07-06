Ministerial task team meets with traditional leaders on land

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ministerial task team meets with traditional leaders on land

Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Thursday announced the delegation would be led by Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Meeting on the land issue between the Ministerial task team appointed by Cabinet and traditional leaders in Pretoria on 6 July 2018. Picture: Twitter/@NationalCoGTA.
Meeting on the land issue between the Ministerial task team appointed by Cabinet and traditional leaders in Pretoria on 6 July 2018. Picture: Twitter/@NationalCoGTA.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A ministerial task team appointed by Cabinet is currently in talks with traditional leaders about the issue of land expropriation without compensation.

Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Thursday announced the delegation would be led by Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize.

His spokesperson Legadima Leso says they’re meeting in Pretoria.

“The main thing is the land that traditional leaders are holding currently in their possession, whether that land will also be expropriated. The meeting will look at all those issues and find an amicable solution to all the challenges.”

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini hosted an imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday where he spoke strongly against calls to put land that belongs to the Ingonyama Trust under government control.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) also met on Thursday where the traditional leaders gave their support for the Constitution to be amended.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA