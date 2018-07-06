Ministerial task team meets with traditional leaders on land
Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Thursday announced the delegation would be led by Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize.
JOHANNESBURG - A ministerial task team appointed by Cabinet is currently in talks with traditional leaders about the issue of land expropriation without compensation.
Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Thursday announced the delegation would be led by Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize.
His spokesperson Legadima Leso says they’re meeting in Pretoria.
“The main thing is the land that traditional leaders are holding currently in their possession, whether that land will also be expropriated. The meeting will look at all those issues and find an amicable solution to all the challenges.”
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini hosted an imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday where he spoke strongly against calls to put land that belongs to the Ingonyama Trust under government control.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) also met on Thursday where the traditional leaders gave their support for the Constitution to be amended.
Meeting on the #land issue between the Ministerial task team appointed by Cabinet and traditional leaders underway in Pretoria pic.twitter.com/jykpKLMRTY— NationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) July 6, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Post Office & Telkom employees down tools nationwide
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
CT’s upper Steenbras Dam to supply lower dam
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.