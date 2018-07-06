Ministerial task team meets with traditional leaders on land

Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Thursday announced the delegation would be led by Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize.

JOHANNESBURG - A ministerial task team appointed by Cabinet is currently in talks with traditional leaders about the issue of land expropriation without compensation.

Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Thursday announced the delegation would be led by Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize.

His spokesperson Legadima Leso says they’re meeting in Pretoria.

“The main thing is the land that traditional leaders are holding currently in their possession, whether that land will also be expropriated. The meeting will look at all those issues and find an amicable solution to all the challenges.”

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini hosted an imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday where he spoke strongly against calls to put land that belongs to the Ingonyama Trust under government control.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) also met on Thursday where the traditional leaders gave their support for the Constitution to be amended.

Meeting on the #land issue between the Ministerial task team appointed by Cabinet and traditional leaders underway in Pretoria pic.twitter.com/jykpKLMRTY — NationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) July 6, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)