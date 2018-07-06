Malema: Pravin Gordhan is a control freak

Malema has also accused Gordhan of leading a grouping that is currently conducting public hearings with the aim of consolidating South African Revenue Service as theirs.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has launched an attack on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, calling him a “control freak” who takes decisions without consultation.

Malema has also accused Gordhan of leading a grouping that is currently conducting public hearings with the aim of consolidating South African Revenue Services (Sars) as theirs.

Malema issued the first attack on Gordhan.

“Pravin Gordhan appoints people in positions and boards without following any necessary consultation, even on the Cabinet or any robust transparent process.”

And then the second.

“Pravin is a control freak. There’s no way Phakani (Hadebe) could have offered the workers 0% without the control freak Pravin knowing.”

But he says he has nothing against him and that’s why he defended him when former president Jacob Zuma fired him.

“My houses were taken by Pravin. I was humiliated by Pravin but I was not going to sit back and allow an injustice against Pravin because he did the same to me.”

Malema says he defended Gordhan because he was inspired by justice and will call him out when he acts unfairly.

SARS INQUIRY

Malema has hit out at the inquiry into tax administration and governance at the Sars, saying it’s driven by a grouping led by Gordhan that wants to capture the Revenue Service.

But he said this view should not be confused with the red beret’s call for Tom Moyane to step down.

Last week, Moyane, who was represented by the party’s chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu, tried to halt the inquiry, calling it a kangaroo court and saying it was biased against him.

But retired Judge Robert Nugent rejected his request this week.

Malema said: “Moyane will have to go, it doesn’t matter the outcome. Moyane defended kleptocracy.

He said he wants Moyane to go, but he’s against the inquiry currently underway at the Sars.

"A Pravin Gordhan-led grouping is at the moment conducting public hearings, fact-finding missions whose main pursuit is to consolidate Sars as theirs.”

He said his defence of Moyane in the face of the inquiry has nothing to do with his tax matters.

“I’ve received no favour from Tom Moyane but you can’t punish him. You can’t attack him through an unfair process and expect me to keep quiet.”

Malema said Moyane must be removed from his position in a fair and legal manner.

‘JACQUE PAUW IS LYING’

Malema is threatening court action against author Jacque Pauw.

He said he’s given him three days to withdraw the statement that Tobacco Kingpin Adriano Mazzotti paid off his tax bill.

Pauw claimed, in his book The President’s Keepers, that Mazzotti was linked to Malema and had helped him fund the EFF’s elections campaign in 2014.

On Wednesday, Pauw tweeted, asking why Mpofu was defending Moyane and whether it was because they have a common friend in Mazzotti.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)