Malema calls for those in VBS bank scandal to be blacklisted

Julius Malema says those responsible for the current state of the bank must be held to account.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on individuals who mismanaged funds at VBS to be blacklisted and prosecuted, saying his party still wants the bank to be saved.

VBS has made headlines recently with allegations that money was looted from the bank and used to shower the Venda King with gifts worth R12 million while the bank’s executives used the lenders' money to live large.

The bank was placed under curatorship by the Reserve Bank earlier this year after it was unable to pay depositors their money.

When VBS mutual bank was placed under curatorship, the EFF was one of the first organisations to come out in defence of the black-owned bank, claiming it was being victimised because of a loan it gave to former president Jacob Zuma.

Malema says those responsible for the current state of the bank must be held to account. He says this doesn’t change their stance on the bank.

“Our stance is very clear, we were saying let the bank be saved.”

Malema says politicians who connived with municipalities to invest their money at VBS only to steal it must also face the music.

RESERVE BANK TO MAKE DECISION

Meanwhile, the South African Reserve Bank is expected to announce more details on a way forward for VBS Mutual Bank next week after confirmation that it has secured a guarantee for the troubled regional financial institution.

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday night announced it would increase retail deposits up to R100,000 which would allow customers to access more than the previous R50,000 limit.

At the same time, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said it's angered that once again workers and the poor are set to be the main victims of the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

Saftu's Moleko Phakedi said: “The Hawks must leave no stone unturned. We can’t allow corruption and fraud within our own society, worse to be in an institution that’s supposed to bring about wealth, development and job heating for the poor and workers.”

The Hawks are investigating allegations of fraud and corruption at the bank with five dockets opened at this stage.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)