Maimane urges DA Gauteng council members to prioritise jobs

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has urged the party’s Gauteng council members to prioritise jobs in their manifesto submissions.

Maimane says officials should understand that at least 10 million people in South Africa live in poverty and that should the party win elections in 2019, it must have a plan to deal with this issue.

In his address, Maimane touched on the land issue.

“We must not be cowing to the populists who are saying 'let the government own the land… let the people own the land.'”

He has also called for the strengthening of the police service, saying for a country which is not at war, the murder rate is too high.

“How do we have cash-in-transit heists when weapons can come in and out of our borders and the police cannot protect our borders?”

What he submitted was a to-do list should the party emerge victorious in 2019 elections.

