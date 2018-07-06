Popular Topics
[LISTEN] UCT launches Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance

| The school is a living memorial of the former South African president. Cape Talk’s Africa Melane speaks to deputy head of the Policy Unit at the institution, Alan Hirsch.

CAPE TOWN – In honour of the centenary of the birth of former president Nelson Mandela this month, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance on Thursday.

The school is a living memorial of the former South African president.

Alan Hirsch, deputy head of the Policy Unit at UCT, says they have been in operation for the past six years as the Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice.

Cape Talk’s Africa Melane spoke to him to find out more about the school of governance.

“We have a masters programme and executives short courses as well as emerging African leaders programme. We are building a network of progressive, sound minded African leaders.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

