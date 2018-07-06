[LISTEN] UCT launches Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance
CapeTalk | The school is a living memorial of the former South African president. Cape Talk’s Africa Melane speaks to deputy head of the Policy Unit at the institution, Alan Hirsch.
CAPE TOWN – In honour of the centenary of the birth of former president Nelson Mandela this month, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance on Thursday.
The school is a living memorial of the former South African president.
Alan Hirsch, deputy head of the Policy Unit at UCT, says they have been in operation for the past six years as the Graduate School of Development Policy and Practice.
Cape Talk’s Africa Melane spoke to him to find out more about the school of governance.
“We have a masters programme and executives short courses as well as emerging African leaders programme. We are building a network of progressive, sound minded African leaders.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Why do mothers abandon their babies?
-
[LISTEN] Ex-stockbroker & author Jordan Belfort on sex, drugs & starting over
-
[LISTEN] State intelligence agencies spied on journalists - R2K
-
[LISTEN] New taxi app to take on Uber & Taxify
-
[LISTEN] Pick n Pay pilots compostable bags
-
[LISTEN] Are drunk people better at creative problem-solving?
-
[LISTEN] Duduzane Zuma charged with 2 counts of culpable homicide
-
[LISTEN] ConCourt confirms rights of wives in polygamous Muslim marriages
-
[LISTEN] 'Many use drugs to try & deal with issues, it occurs in all industries'
-
[LISTEN] What happens to the fat your body burns?
-
[LISTEN] A glimpse into the future of the global economy
-
[LISTEN] Moyane's lawyer plans to approach Ramaphosa to halt Sars inquiry
-
[LISTEN] Zwai Bala: I had to grow up very early in life
-
[LISTEN] Challenges facing emerging black farmers
-
[LISTEN] The truths: Trading vs investing
-
[LISTEN] ‘City of JHB has about 6 years of landfill space left’
-
[LISTEN] Mpho Ndaba among 2018 'Mail & Guardian' top 200
-
[LISTEN] Here’s how police classify a suspect as a serial killer
-
[LISTEN] The link between boredom, loneliness & addiction
-
[LISTEN] Mokgoro wants to restore confidence in NW govt
-
[LISTEN] Post Office transfers grant beneficiaries to new card
-
[LISTEN] Rise in pro-black business consumers
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking how NHI will impact your life
-
[LISTEN] Do you know what apps your children are using?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.