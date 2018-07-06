[LISTEN] City of CT aims to erect speed humps near schools

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

[LISTEN] City of CT aims to erect speed humps near schools

| The City of Cape Town’s transport authority says officials are working to improve traffic-calming measures near schools around the metro.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s transport authority says officials are working to improve traffic-calming measures near schools around the metro.

Speed humps are a valuable part of traffic calming and road safety.

Transport network manager Sean Glass says there are roughly 11,000 schools in the metro, which should have speed bumps at their entrances.

Cape Talk presenter John Maytham speaks to Glass about how a resident can go about getting a speed hump in their neighbourhood and the criteria the city looks at when deciding to grant such an application.

“The city’s current traffic-calming policy has a focus on dealing the most vulnerable road users which are at schools,” says Glass.

For more information listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA