[LISTEN] City of CT aims to erect speed humps near schools

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s transport authority says officials are working to improve traffic-calming measures near schools around the metro.

Speed humps are a valuable part of traffic calming and road safety.

Transport network manager Sean Glass says there are roughly 11,000 schools in the metro, which should have speed bumps at their entrances.

Cape Talk presenter John Maytham speaks to Glass about how a resident can go about getting a speed hump in their neighbourhood and the criteria the city looks at when deciding to grant such an application.

“The city’s current traffic-calming policy has a focus on dealing the most vulnerable road users which are at schools,” says Glass.

