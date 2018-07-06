[LISTEN] Are humans indeed wired for generosity?
Radio 702 | Scientists have found that a part of our brain lights up during acts of generosity, making you happier.
JOHANNESBURG - Scientists have found that a part of our brain lights up during acts of generosity, making you happier.
The University of Zurich (UZH) published these findings last year.
Talk Radio 702’s Azania Mosaka spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Dimakatso Maboea to find out if in fact all humans are wired to be generous.
“We value different things, if you are engaging in an experience that allows you to live your values, that is when your brain lights up. It's not everyone's brain that is going to light up when we do something generous because generosity may not be my core belief.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
