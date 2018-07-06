Limpopo Social Development raises concerns after latest pit toilet death

Three-year-old Monono Omari died in the toilet at a relatives’ home in Moletji on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – The Limpopo Social Development Department has raised concern after the latest death of a Limpopo child in a pit latrine.

It’s understood he had been left unattended for a few minutes and a family member discovered his lifeless body.

The department's Joel Seabi says: “We want to call on all parents and on all members of our society to take care of their children and make sure that at all times they know where they are, what they are doing and be able to take care of them.”

Omari is not the first child to die in a pit latrine in that province.

In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape died the same way at his primary school.