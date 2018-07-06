Popular Topics
Lawyer: Duduzane Zuma to meet Hawks over 2016 corruption case

The former president’s son was detained for several hours at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night.

FILE: Duduzane Zuma. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Duduzane Zuma. Picture: Supplied.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma’s attorney says they’ve agreed to meet with the Hawks next week to discuss a 2016 case of corruption opened against his client.

The former president’s son was detained for several hours at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night.

Zuma is scheduled to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court next week on two counts of culpable homicide, but he returned to South Africa early to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral on Saturday.

Attorney Rudi Krause says Zuma was detained at OR Tambo International Airport so a Hawks detective could confirm that he is in fact in the country.

While Eyewitness News understands the Rosebank case against Zuma relates to corruption, Krause says the police declined to provide any details about the matter.

The attorney says he and Zuma have agreed to meet with the police next week to discuss the matter.

Krause says his client was already scheduled to return to South Africa to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court next week on two counts of culpable homicide.

LISTEN: Duduzane Zuma charged with 2 counts of culpable homicide

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

