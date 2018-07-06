Land identified for Bitou residents following protests
In June, residents protested for housing after fires gutted down their homes.
CAPE TOWN - The Bitou Municipality says it has identified government and private land for residents following land and housing protests in Kurland.
Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo made the announcement during her visit to the area on Wednesday.
In June, residents protested for housing after fires gutted down their homes.
Department spokesperson Xolani Xundu says the development of Kurland and Kwanokuthula is already in the business plan of the provincial Department of Human Settlements.
“The housing issues of that particular area are going to be attended to and the municipality already has plans to build a certain number of houses for the people.”
Xundu says in August, the department will issue out tender notices for the preparation of the land.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Robbers escape with cash from Pick n Pay in CT
-
Does a warrant of arrest for Duduzane Zuma exist?
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.