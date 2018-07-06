Land identified for Bitou residents following protests

In June, residents protested for housing after fires gutted down their homes.

CAPE TOWN - The Bitou Municipality says it has identified government and private land for residents following land and housing protests in Kurland.

Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo made the announcement during her visit to the area on Wednesday.

In June, residents protested for housing after fires gutted down their homes.

Department spokesperson Xolani Xundu says the development of Kurland and Kwanokuthula is already in the business plan of the provincial Department of Human Settlements.

“The housing issues of that particular area are going to be attended to and the municipality already has plans to build a certain number of houses for the people.”

Xundu says in August, the department will issue out tender notices for the preparation of the land.

