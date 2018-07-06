IFP calls for urgent intervention on spiralling fuel costs

Mkhuleko Hlengwa this week penned a letter to Speaker Baleka Mbete calling for a debate of national importance on the 'extremely concerning' price hike in fuel.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament has received a letter from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) calling for urgent intervention and a debate on the spiralling fuel costs.

IFP Member of Parliament and spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa this week penned a letter to Speaker Baleka Mbete, calling for a debate of national importance on the “extremely concerning” price hike in fuel.

Hlengwa says he has been advised that his letter has been received by Parliament, which is currently in recess.

He has urged the speaker to consider his request for an urgent debate. He says a discussion to find a solution to the rising fuel costs and standard of living could not be more urgent.

“Now, the latest development from ANC when they say something must be done, that something needs to be unpacked. So I just think this is as urgent as yesterday.”

The ANC has also voiced its concerns, saying the fuel price hikes impact directly on the lives of the poor as the monopolistic food outlets pass the transport costs to them.

While Parliament couldn’t confirm what process would be followed, it will ultimately be up to the speaker to decide how the matter is handled.