IFP calls for urgent intervention on spiralling fuel costs
Mkhuleko Hlengwa this week penned a letter to Speaker Baleka Mbete calling for a debate of national importance on the 'extremely concerning' price hike in fuel.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament has received a letter from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) calling for urgent intervention and a debate on the spiralling fuel costs.
IFP Member of Parliament and spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa this week penned a letter to Speaker Baleka Mbete, calling for a debate of national importance on the “extremely concerning” price hike in fuel.
Hlengwa says he has been advised that his letter has been received by Parliament, which is currently in recess.
He has urged the speaker to consider his request for an urgent debate. He says a discussion to find a solution to the rising fuel costs and standard of living could not be more urgent.
“Now, the latest development from ANC when they say something must be done, that something needs to be unpacked. So I just think this is as urgent as yesterday.”
The ANC has also voiced its concerns, saying the fuel price hikes impact directly on the lives of the poor as the monopolistic food outlets pass the transport costs to them.
While Parliament couldn’t confirm what process would be followed, it will ultimately be up to the speaker to decide how the matter is handled.
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA
-
Post Office & Telkom employees down tools nationwide
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Malema: Pravin Gordhan is a control freak
-
CT’s upper Steenbras Dam to supply lower dam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.