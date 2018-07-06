Farm worker allegedly forced to drink faeces ‘suffering’
Joseph Mona says he was woken up on a night in December by Harry, Chris and Maria Leicester who employed him as a mechanic on their plot in Springs.
JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg man who claims he was forced to drink faeces by his employer has told Eyewitness News the incident has affected every aspect of his life.
The South African Human Rights Commission has now taken the matter to the Equality Court.
Mona says he had been working for the Leicester family as a mechanic for five years and their relationship had always been hostile.
He says while he was afraid on the night he was woken up, he could never have imagined what would happen next.
“He told his son he must hold my hands to the back. He [then] went away and came with Jack [and] his wife was sleeping. He fetched the faeces from a septic tank [and] told me to open my mouth and feed them to me.”
Mona says he suspects the family were upset after he refused to cover up an incident in which his boss, Harry Leicester, had allegedly shot someone and was trying to avoid prosecution.
“Maria told me to take R1,500 as a bribe to another black worker that her husband had shot, but I refused.”
Mona says ever since the incident he has been unable to find another job as his health has deteriorated severely.
