[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA

Duduzane Zuma landed on Thursday night and it’s understood he’s in the country to attend the funeral of his brother Vusi which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

PRETORIA – Eyewitness News has learnt Duduzane Zuma has arrived in South Africa and was detained briefly on a warrant of arrest.

The former president’s son has also been summoned to appear in court next week on two counts of culpable homicide.

EWN understands Duduzane was flagged on an arrest warrant when he checked in at arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night.

It’s understood the Hawks were notified of his arrival and officers were dispatched to the airport.

However, the officers sent to arrest him did not present the arrest warrant, and Zuma was released to his attorney.

EWN has been told that the case he was flagged on is registered in Rosebank and relates to corruption.

The Hawks Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed Zuma arrived at the airport on Thursday night but declined to provide further details.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)