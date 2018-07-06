Eskom ups its wage offer to unions to 6.7%

Union members rejected the previous 6.2% offer, pushing for a figure of around 9%.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed its raised its wage offer to 6.7%.

Union members rejected the previous 6.2% offer, pushing for a figure of around 9%.

The parties have been locked in talks for days now trying to hash out a compromise.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says negotiations are still continuing but unions have indicated that the matter might need to go to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration.

“It’s frustrating though that some people are now negotiating through the media. They are basically now giving a blow-by-blow account on what’s going on with negotiations. From our side, we really like that they wait until the formal negotiations are concluded.”

