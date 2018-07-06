Eskom ups its wage offer to unions to 6.7%
Union members rejected the previous 6.2% offer, pushing for a figure of around 9%.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed its raised its wage offer to 6.7%.
Union members rejected the previous 6.2% offer, pushing for a figure of around 9%.
The parties have been locked in talks for days now trying to hash out a compromise.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says negotiations are still continuing but unions have indicated that the matter might need to go to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration.
“It’s frustrating though that some people are now negotiating through the media. They are basically now giving a blow-by-blow account on what’s going on with negotiations. From our side, we really like that they wait until the formal negotiations are concluded.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Post Office & Telkom employees down tools nationwide
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
CT’s upper Steenbras Dam to supply lower dam
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.