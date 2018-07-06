Popular Topics
Eskom appoints Jan Oberholzer as COO

Jan Oberholzer previously served as the COO of the distribution division at Eskom.

FILE: Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced the appointment of Jan Oberholzer as its new chief operating officer (COO).

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Eskom says Oberholzer has 38 years of experience of which he spent 24 years at Eskom where he held many positions.

He previously served as the COO of the distribution division.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has congratulated Oberholzer, saying he has a wealth of experience and valuable institutional memory.

“Jan brings with a wealth of operational experience in the energy sector as well as valuable institutional memory which I am confident will stand him in good stead to successfully reform our operations and set them up for sustainable success.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

