Does a warrant of arrest for Duduzane Zuma exist?

Attorney Rudi Krause says the Hawks were unable to provide an arrest warrant for his client at the airport on Thursday night because one doesn't exist.

PRETORIA – While Duduzane Zuma’s attorney has denied an arrest warrant has been issued against his client, several sources have told Eyewitness News there is one but detectives were unable to produce it at the airport.

The former president’s son touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Zuma has also been summoned to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court next Thursday on two counts of culpable homicide.

However, four independent sources have told EWN that a warrant has been secured against Zuma, but the Hawks captain and sergeant sent to the airport were unable to produce a copy of it.

Zuma arrived shortly before 9 pm and was released into the care of Krause before midnight.

Krause has confirmed that his client was detained in connection with a 2016 case of corruption opened at the Rosebank Police Station.

He says the investigating officer merely wanted to confirm that the former president’s son was in fact in South Africa.

The Hawks won’t yet be drawn on the matter but have committed to commenting on Monday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)