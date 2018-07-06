Does a warrant of arrest for Duduzane Zuma exist?
Attorney Rudi Krause says the Hawks were unable to provide an arrest warrant for his client at the airport on Thursday night because one doesn't exist.
PRETORIA – While Duduzane Zuma’s attorney has denied an arrest warrant has been issued against his client, several sources have told Eyewitness News there is one but detectives were unable to produce it at the airport.
The former president’s son touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.
Zuma has also been summoned to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court next Thursday on two counts of culpable homicide.
Attorney Rudi Krause says the Hawks were unable to provide an arrest warrant for Zuma at the airport on Thursday night because one doesn't exist.
However, four independent sources have told EWN that a warrant has been secured against Zuma, but the Hawks captain and sergeant sent to the airport were unable to produce a copy of it.
Zuma arrived shortly before 9 pm and was released into the care of Krause before midnight.
Krause has confirmed that his client was detained in connection with a 2016 case of corruption opened at the Rosebank Police Station.
He says the investigating officer merely wanted to confirm that the former president’s son was in fact in South Africa.
The Hawks won’t yet be drawn on the matter but have committed to commenting on Monday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Robbers escape with cash from Pick n Pay in CT
-
4 men arrested in connection with Soweto cash heist
-
Eskom appoints Jan Oberholzer as COO
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.