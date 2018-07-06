Ramaphosa meets deadline to respond to Moyane’s demands

In a letter to Cyril Ramaphosathis week, Tom Moyane demanded that the president halt one or both inquiries he is at the centre of.

JOHANNESBURG - Tom Moyane’s lawyers say they’re satisfied that President Cyril Ramaphosa met the 4 pm deadline on Friday to respond to their demands.

In a letter to the president this week, Moyane demanded that Ramaphosa halt one or both inquiries he is at the centre of.

Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza says they’re happy Ramaphosa responded but will spend time deliberating before commenting.

Moyane faced a blow on Monday when retired Judge Robert Nugent rejected his demands that the South African Revenue Services (Sars) inquiry be halted.

Moyane claims both inquiries are unfair, irrational and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

He further demands that Ramaphosa remove Professor Michael Katz from the Sars commission.

The suspended commissioner also wants his disciplinary inquiry not to rely on an affidavit filed by Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema hit out at the inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service, saying it’s driven by a grouping led by Gordhan.

Malema said on Thursday he wants Moyane to go, but he’s against the inquiry currently underway at the Sars.

Additional reporting by Qaanitah Hunter and Clement Manyathela.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)