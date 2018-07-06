CT’s upper Steenbras Dam to supply lower dam
The upper Steenbras dam is 101% full while the lower dam is at just over 51%.
CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department says the upper Steenbras Dam will be supplying the lower Steenbras Dam with water.
The department says the upper dam supplies water to Cape Town via the City of Cape Town’s Steenbras pumped storage scheme and a pipeline to the Faure Water Treatment Works.
The lower dam releases water to Steenbras Water Treatment Works.
The department's Sputnik Ratau said: “The two dams work together. At any time, they are working for the good of both of them and for the system in the ultimate. Then you also have the pipeline that pumps storage scheme that then supplies through a pipeline to the water treatment works. So, the water treatment works will always have water.”
