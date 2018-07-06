Cops probing link between Matthyssen’s alleged killer & skeletal remains
On Wednesday, officers dug up the body of a Malmesbury woman buried in a shallow grave just outside Wellington.
CAPE TOWN - Police have recovered the skeletal remains, possibly of a third victim who is thought to have fallen prey to a Wellington man accused of murdering Kuils River woman Chantelle Matthyssen.
Johan Williams appeared in the Wellington Magistrates Court earlier this week on charges of assault and murder.
He also faces rape charges, details of which have yet to be revealed.
Williams was apprehended after Matthyssen’s body was recovered under branches on a farm near the R45 highway on Monday 2 July.
Since then, detectives have discovered more bodies.
On Wednesday, officers dug up the body of a Malmesbury woman buried in a shallow grave just outside Wellington.
She too is believed to have gone to the Boland town for work.
On Thursday, police recovered a skeleton near the R45 highway.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Wellington police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a skeleton near R45 on a Malmesbury road near Wellington. A case of murder was opened for investigation, with no arrests at this stage.”
While Williams hasn’t been charged in connection with the two latest discoveries, police are investigating whether there could possibly be a link.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Post Office & Telkom employees down tools nationwide
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
CT’s upper Steenbras Dam to supply lower dam
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.