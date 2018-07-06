Cops probing link between Matthyssen’s alleged killer & skeletal remains

On Wednesday, officers dug up the body of a Malmesbury woman buried in a shallow grave just outside Wellington.

CAPE TOWN - Police have recovered the skeletal remains, possibly of a third victim who is thought to have fallen prey to a Wellington man accused of murdering Kuils River woman Chantelle Matthyssen.

Johan Williams appeared in the Wellington Magistrates Court earlier this week on charges of assault and murder.

He also faces rape charges, details of which have yet to be revealed.

Williams was apprehended after Matthyssen’s body was recovered under branches on a farm near the R45 highway on Monday 2 July.

Since then, detectives have discovered more bodies.

On Wednesday, officers dug up the body of a Malmesbury woman buried in a shallow grave just outside Wellington.

She too is believed to have gone to the Boland town for work.

On Thursday, police recovered a skeleton near the R45 highway.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Wellington police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a skeleton near R45 on a Malmesbury road near Wellington. A case of murder was opened for investigation, with no arrests at this stage.”

While Williams hasn’t been charged in connection with the two latest discoveries, police are investigating whether there could possibly be a link.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)