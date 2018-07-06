Committee on land review rubbishes AfriForum's claims of unpublicised venues
AfriForum has criticised Parliament's land hearing process, saying venues were not communicated in time and the times the hearings are held do not accommodate people who work.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliaments Constitutional Review Committee has dismissed complaints from lobby group AfriForum about the land hearings process being flawed.
Parliamentary delegations were in the Free State and Mpumalanga this week for oral submissions on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution which deals with land expropriation.
The process will resume on 17 July in the North West.
But committee chair Vincent Smith says these claims are unfounded and not fair.
“All the venues have been publicised long before we came to the roadshows. If we had to have this thing after hours, 90% of the people who are the most affected will not be able to make it because there’s no transport.”
He says AfriForum has made written submissions in addition to their oral submissions which should ensure their arguments are heard.
Smith says if AfriForum believes they have been treated unfairly they should approach the courts.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
