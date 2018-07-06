Committee on land review rubbishes AfriForum's claims of unpublicised venues

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Committee on land review rubbishes AfriForum's claims of unpublicised venues

AfriForum has criticised Parliament's land hearing process, saying venues were not communicated in time and the times the hearings are held do not accommodate people who work.

Springbok residents attend the first day of public hearings on whether or not land should be expropriated without compensation on 26 June 2018. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
Springbok residents attend the first day of public hearings on whether or not land should be expropriated without compensation on 26 June 2018. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Parliaments Constitutional Review Committee has dismissed complaints from lobby group AfriForum about the land hearings process being flawed.

Parliamentary delegations were in the Free State and Mpumalanga this week for oral submissions on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution which deals with land expropriation.

The process will resume on 17 July in the North West.

AfriForum has criticised Parliament's land hearing process, saying venues were not communicated in time and the times the hearings are held do not accommodate people who work.

But committee chair Vincent Smith says these claims are unfounded and not fair.

“All the venues have been publicised long before we came to the roadshows. If we had to have this thing after hours, 90% of the people who are the most affected will not be able to make it because there’s no transport.”

He says AfriForum has made written submissions in addition to their oral submissions which should ensure their arguments are heard.

Smith says if AfriForum believes they have been treated unfairly they should approach the courts.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA