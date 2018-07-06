City of CT allocates R3.4 million to upgrade Fisherman’s Lane
The Lifesaving Club and residents have raised safety concerns about the crumbling Fisherman's Lane, which is also known as “Broken Road” to locals.
CAPE TOWN - After years of calling for the City of Cape Town to repair the damaged Fisherman’s Lane at Strandfontein Pavilion, the municipality says it will spend R3.4 million to upgrade the road.
The fishing fraternity Lifesaving Club and residents have raised safety concerns about the crumbling Fisherman's Lane, which is also known as “Broken Road” to locals.
The city says in October 2017, a report on remedial action was submitted to the city’s Coastal Transversal Working Group.
And in May 2018, a contractor moved onto the site to start a nine-week project aimed at restoring the infrastructure and preventing future damage.
Mario Oostendurp from the Proudly Strandfontein Civic Organisation, who has been calling for an upgrade at the Blue Flag Beach, says he is pleased that there is finally movement in the process.
“Very happy to see that something has come from it, that they’re finally addressing our safety concerns. We don’t know to what extent they’re going to fix it or how far up they’re going to fix it, at least the safety issue now is being addressed.”
Other aspects of the construction planned include excavating and reinstalling the parking area edge and diverting the sewer line underneath the parking area.
Fisherman’s Lane parking area nets a multi-million rand upgrade https://t.co/VelBosApCv #CTNews pic.twitter.com/q3Vm948pfx— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Robbers escape with cash from Pick n Pay in CT
-
Does a warrant of arrest for Duduzane Zuma exist?
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Duduzane Zuma briefly detained on arrival in SA
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 3 July 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.