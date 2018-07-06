City of CT allocates R3.4 million to upgrade Fisherman’s Lane

The Lifesaving Club and residents have raised safety concerns about the crumbling Fisherman's Lane, which is also known as “Broken Road” to locals.

CAPE TOWN - After years of calling for the City of Cape Town to repair the damaged Fisherman’s Lane at Strandfontein Pavilion, the municipality says it will spend R3.4 million to upgrade the road.

The fishing fraternity Lifesaving Club and residents have raised safety concerns about the crumbling Fisherman's Lane, which is also known as “Broken Road” to locals.

The city says in October 2017, a report on remedial action was submitted to the city’s Coastal Transversal Working Group.

And in May 2018, a contractor moved onto the site to start a nine-week project aimed at restoring the infrastructure and preventing future damage.

Mario Oostendurp from the Proudly Strandfontein Civic Organisation, who has been calling for an upgrade at the Blue Flag Beach, says he is pleased that there is finally movement in the process.

“Very happy to see that something has come from it, that they’re finally addressing our safety concerns. We don’t know to what extent they’re going to fix it or how far up they’re going to fix it, at least the safety issue now is being addressed.”

Other aspects of the construction planned include excavating and reinstalling the parking area edge and diverting the sewer line underneath the parking area.

