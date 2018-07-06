Cele vists family of slain off-duty Mfuleni officer

Constable Vuyo Kosani (22) was shot in the head on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has on Friday visited the family of a police officer murdered in Mfuleni.

The officer, who was off-duty at the time, was stationed at the Delft police station.

His older brother Unathi Matshoba says he wasn’t aware that his younger sibling was killed until he heard about it on the radio.

Matshoba says he frantically tried to call his brother but there was no answer.

“I only got to know about it through the radio. I wasn’t aware when I first heard the news that a 22-year-old cop from Mfuleni was shot dead. And I immediately phoned him but his phone was on voicemail…”

After learning about his murder, Matshoba rushed to the crime scene in Mfuleni where he says a pool of blood was still visible.

Constable Kosani was socialising with friends when he was accosted by unidentified men who then shot him.

Cele has urged anyone with information to come forward.

