Cash-in-transit heists drop by 61% between May & June

More than 40 suspects have been arrested thus far.

JOHANNESBURG – Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole say efforts to reduce cash-in-transit heists have been successful with a 61% decline between May and June.

In the past week at least five cash vans have been targeted.

In the latest incident, on Thursday a suspect was shot dead during a shootout with police on the East Rand.

The police's Vishnu Naidoo says: “In the month of May, we had a sudden spike of cash-in-transit heists across the country, particularly in provinces like Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West.

“We were able to thwart these robberies because of the interventions that we put in place, both by SAPS, as well as private security.”