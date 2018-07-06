Cash-in-transit heists drop by 61% between May & June
More than 40 suspects have been arrested thus far.
JOHANNESBURG – Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole say efforts to reduce cash-in-transit heists have been successful with a 61% decline between May and June.
More than 40 suspects have been arrested thus far.
In the past week at least five cash vans have been targeted.
In the latest incident, on Thursday a suspect was shot dead during a shootout with police on the East Rand.
The police's Vishnu Naidoo says: “In the month of May, we had a sudden spike of cash-in-transit heists across the country, particularly in provinces like Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West.
“We were able to thwart these robberies because of the interventions that we put in place, both by SAPS, as well as private security.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.