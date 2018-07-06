Back to drawing board after unions reject Eskom’s 6.2% wage offer
Unions took to the streets last month in response to Eskom’s initial position that there would be no increases this year as part of efforts to stabilise its finances.
JOHANNESBURG – It's back to the drawing board for Eskom and labour after unions rejected the utility's latest wage offer.
The parties have been locked in talks for days now with no solution in sight.
Eyewitness News understands workers have turned down Eskom’s offer of a 6.2% salary increase and are instead pushing for a figure around 9%.
Unions took to the streets last month in response to Eskom’s initial position that there would be no increases this year as part of efforts to stabilise its finances.
But a plan has since been made to try and meet some of workers' demands.
Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers’ Livhuwani Mammburu says they are meeting with Eskom again this morning.
“We’re going to report to Eskom and then we’ll take it from there and we’ll see how Eskom is going to respond to what we’re going to report to them. It will depend on what Eskom will take from what we’re going to report back to them.”
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Contralesa OK with being associated with ‘progressive & robust’ EFF
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is in Zuma’s blood
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
-
5 people injured in gas explosion at CT shopping centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.