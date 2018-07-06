Back to drawing board after unions reject Eskom’s 6.2% wage offer

Unions took to the streets last month in response to Eskom’s initial position that there would be no increases this year as part of efforts to stabilise its finances.

JOHANNESBURG – It's back to the drawing board for Eskom and labour after unions rejected the utility's latest wage offer.

The parties have been locked in talks for days now with no solution in sight.

Eyewitness News understands workers have turned down Eskom’s offer of a 6.2% salary increase and are instead pushing for a figure around 9%.

But a plan has since been made to try and meet some of workers' demands.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers’ Livhuwani Mammburu says they are meeting with Eskom again this morning.

“We’re going to report to Eskom and then we’ll take it from there and we’ll see how Eskom is going to respond to what we’re going to report to them. It will depend on what Eskom will take from what we’re going to report back to them.”