ANC working committee approves new Integrity Commission

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee has approved a new Integrity Commission to be headed by the party’s former leader in Limpopo George Mashamba.

His deputy will be former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla.

The new Integrity Commission will comprise of nine ANC veterans, including former head of the commission and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni.

The ANC's elective conference in December couldn’t agree on a proposal to give more powers to the Integrity Commission to force party leaders to step down if they bring the organisation into disrepute.

The ANC now says it is yet to finalise what the new commission's terms of reference will be.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says: “These are tried and tested cadres of the movement. They are stalwarts in their own right and are best placed to make sure that they assert integrity in the organisation and profess for the good standing of the organisation in society.”