4 suspects arrested in Khayelitsha for allegedly hijacking truck

The truck was ambushed by three armed suspects while delivering meat in Makhaza earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN – Four suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a delivery truck in Khayelitsha.

The truck was ambushed by three armed suspects while delivering meat in Makhaza earlier this week.

It's believed the suspects allegedly offloaded crates and boxes of meat onto their getaway vehicle and drove off.

As soon as the suspects left, community members helped themselves by offloading the boxes and taking them into their own houses.

The men are expected to appear in court soon.