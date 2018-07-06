4 men arrested in connection with Soweto cash heist
A gang of men targeted a cash van in Dobsonville making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects linked to Thursday’s cash-in-transit heist in Soweto have been arrested.
A gang of men targeted a cash van in Dobsonville, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
Authorities say four hijacked vehicles were also recovered earlier on Friday.
Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says: “Of these, a white Ford Ranger and a silver Volvo were used in the commission of other crimes. There’s still a search for some of the suspects.”
At the same time, a suspect was shot and killed in Boksburg on Thursday following a cash-in-transit heist which left several people, including a security guard, wounded.
SPIKE IN CASH HEISTS
In June, Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said her department was engaging with cash-in-transit companies to find a solution to safety concerns raised by security personnel.
Nkosi-Malobane said the province had been winning the fight against heists.
Earlier in June, members of the Federation of Unions of South Africa and the Motor Transport Workers Union marched to Nkosi-Malobane’s office to hand over a memorandum to raise safety concerns.
WATCH: Cash-in-transit heists protest: We've had enough
For a map of the latest cash in transit heists in South Africa, click here.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
