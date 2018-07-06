Popular Topics
3 suspects found in possession of rhino horns in NC to appear in court

The Hawks arrested the trio on Thursday outside Kimberley local shopping complex.

51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Three people have been arrested for being in possession of rhino horns worth R125,000.

The Hawks arrested the trio on Thursday outside a local shopping complex in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “They were able to arrest three suspects in one of the complexes in Kimberly. Two rhino horns were seized and as such three suspects are going to be appearing in court.”

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, the owner of a game reserve, where three suspected poachers were killed by lions, says they will continue the fight against the crime.

The trio were mauled to death at the Sibuya Game Reserve on Wednesday.

Popular in Local

