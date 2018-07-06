3 suspects found in possession of rhino horns in NC to appear in court
The Hawks arrested the trio on Thursday outside Kimberley local shopping complex.
CAPE TOWN – Three people have been arrested for being in possession of rhino horns worth R125,000.
The Hawks arrested the trio on Thursday outside a local shopping complex in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “They were able to arrest three suspects in one of the complexes in Kimberly. Two rhino horns were seized and as such three suspects are going to be appearing in court.”
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, the owner of a game reserve, where three suspected poachers were killed by lions, says they will continue the fight against the crime.
The trio were mauled to death at the Sibuya Game Reserve on Wednesday.
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Northcliff shooting caught on camera
-
Malema: Pravin Gordhan is a control freak
-
1 dead in Boksburg cash heist bid
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Back to drawing board after unions reject Eskom’s 6.2% wage offer
-
Malema supports King Zwelithini on land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.