Witnesses describe scenes of botched Boksburg cash-in-transit heist

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists and residents from the East Rand have recalled scenes from Thursday morning's attempted cash-in-transit heist which left one person dead.

The suspect was killed during a shootout with security guards on Atlas Road. Police are still searching for the remaining suspects.

A security guard is being treated in hospital after being shot in the hand.

Cash-in-transit heists have been on the rise for several months now with police vowing to crack down on these syndicates.

On Thursday morning, the armed men didn't manage to take any money from the cash van that was ambushed.



But the scenes that unfolded have left many people uncertain and anxious about their safety.

A motorist who witnessed the shooting said: “We started approaching the robot. Before we had even come to a stop, we heard bangs. We saw a guy climb out of the vehicle and started firing shots at everyone.”

A woman who owns a beauty salon across the road from the scene said: "One of the bullets hit my building. The bullets continued until 06:05 am.”

At the same time, police say they have arrested suspects involved in Monday’s cash-in-transit heist in Hammanskraal.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)