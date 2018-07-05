We’re not engaged in ‘mass evictions’ - Communicare
Demonstrators have accused Communicare of forcing residents out of their homes by increasing rent and through a lack of property maintenance.
CAPE TOWN - Social housing company Communicare says it’s not engaging in “mass evictions”.
On Wednesday, dozens of people, many of whom are or were residents in units owned by Communicare, marched to the Western Cape legislature in Cape Town’s CBD.
They handed over a memorandum of grievances that stated, among other things, that Communicare was forcing residents out of their homes by increasing rent and through a lack of property maintenance.
Communicare has stated in a press release it didn’t receive any notification about Wednesday’s march or its purpose.
#CTHousingMarch Communicare’s response to yesterday’s march by some of its residents & former residents in Cape Town to the WC legislature. MM pic.twitter.com/KiFdUVnKUH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2018
Demonstrators have demanded the right to own the properties they’re renting.
But Communicare says while it understands the housing shortage in the country leads to many people struggling to become homeowners, it’s an organisation that focuses on providing rental housing.
One of the main concerns protesters had was the alleged poor management of retirement homes.
The organisation, however, says it’s unaware of mismanagement at Communicare, and that anyone with evidence should report it.
Communicare goes on to say it’s been discussing the rent increases with residents and community groups over the past two months.
WATCH: Cape Town residents march for better rental prices
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
