[WATCH LIVE] EFF, Contralesa briefing on land, Sars inquiry

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) are holding a joint press briefing on a variety of issues including the on-going land hearings and the SARS Commission of Inquiry.

Parliament's joint constitutional review committee is busy conducting public hearings into the desirability of amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation.